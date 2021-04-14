Minsk says NATO deploying reconnaissance centers near borders of Russia and Belarus

MINSK (TASS): NATO continues its activity near the borders of Belarus and Russia, deploying reconnaissance centers and improving military infrastructure, Chief of the Belarusian General Staff Major General Viktor Gulevich said at a meeting of the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organiz-ation) Military Committee in Moscow, the republic’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

“Major General Gulevich expressed the Belarusian side’s opinion on the situation in the regions of the CSTO’s collective security, substantially dwelling on the aspects inherent in the Eastern European region,” the ministry said.

“In this regard, he noted the continued activity of the NATO bloc near the borders of Russia and Belarus: the deployment of reconnaissance and transportation centers and the improvement of military infrastructure facilities, in particular, for receiving contingents and other processes,” the statement says.

The participants in the CSTO Military Committee heard and discussed information on the priority areas of the organization’s activity in the military sphere proposed by the Republic of Tajikistan during its presidency in 2021, and also the issues related to jointly training governance bodies and forming forces and capabilities of the CSTO collective security system this year, the ministry said.

According to the data of the Belarusian Defense Ministry, the participants in the meeting agreed to continue the practice of holding “joint operational and combat training measures amid the common background of a notional military-political and military-strategic situation when all the drills and exercises are interrelated by their goals, tasks and their place and time, in particular, within the framework of holding the Combat Brotherhood-2021 joint operational and strategic maneuvers.”

In this regard, the Belarusian military contingents will take part in all the components of the Combat Brotherhood-2021 drills, the ministry said.