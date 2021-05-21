Minster Information presents Journalists Protection and Other Media Practitioners Bill

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Minster for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah presented Sindh Journalists Protection and Other Media Practitioners Bill 2021 in Provincial Assembly of Sindh, which has been prepared by to Sindh Information Department in consultation with Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) & Karachi Union of Journalists (KUJ) and Senior Journalists including Professor Touseef Ahmed Khan, Mazhar Abbas, Fazil Jamali, Dr. Jabbar Khattak, Owais Aslam Ali and Qazi Asif.

On the suggestion of Minister Information, the Bill was referred to Standing Committee on Law, which will scrutinize the Bill and present its report in Sindh Assembly within three days.