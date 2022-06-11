Irina Krasikova

Foreign information services refuse to work with Russian banks. It will now be more difficult for credit institutions to verify customer data. The likelihood of secondary sanctions and the risk of large fines increases. How this will turn out for the economy and how Moscow will respond, RIA Novosti understood.

Know your customer

Aware is armed, say the bankers. Therefore, they try to find out everything about customers. Special services help with this. “They collect information: who is under sanctions, who has criminal cases. They keep lists of terrorists. They update data and sell it to banks,” explains Anastasia Uskova, CEO of the Fast River fintech platform.

This is a worldwide practice. So credit organizations are insured against financial losses. Yes, and from reputational risks.

However, now data aggregators refuse to cooperate with Russian banks. At the end of May, Risk & Compliance from Dow Jones – the largest market participant – announced that it was terminating contracts. Previously, World-Check from Refinitiv did the same.

In early April, Bloomberg disabled access to terminals through which news and analytics are received in real time. “These services are used by all players from the top 50. The information is integrated into the automatic financial monitoring system,” Uskova clarifies.

Therefore, banks can fall under sanctions, including secondary ones: they opened an account or transferred a payment to the wrong person – they themselves ended up on the black list. Plus a big fine.

There have already been precedents. In 2014, almost $9 billion was recovered from the French BNP Paribas. The Swiss division of the conglomerate violated the sanctions regime by conducting transactions in Iran and Sudan.

This served as a lesson for other organizations, including Russian ones. All instantly connected to information services.

“Now you have to look for an alternative, collect data from other sources, sometimes manually. Financial investments will be required. As a result, banking services will become more expensive and less accessible,” the analyst warns.

Bankers rely on different services. Now they will adapt and integrate the rest. But that also takes time and money.

However, there is a domestic analogue – the X-Compliance system. With its help, for example, they check whether the client falls under the “50 percent rule”. The fact is that Western sanctions apply not only to those blacklisted, but also to companies where their share is at least 50 percent.

Experts do not exclude that other foreign aggregators will follow the example of Risk & Compliance and World-Check. “But the Russian service will remain. Therefore, domestic banks may be able to avoid secondary sanctions,” Fedor Sidorov, founder of the School of Practical Investment, believes.

More sanctions have been imposed on Russia than on Iran, Syria and North Korea combined. In particular, the West dealt a blow to the financial system: it blocked almost half of the country’s gold and foreign exchange reserves (GFR) – about $300 billion. The Central Bank tried to tie their hands: there were fewer opportunities to support the ruble exchange rate, fuel banks with liquidity, and curb inflation.

The regulator paid back with the same coin: it restricted the movement of capital so that money would not flow to unfriendly countries. Among the response measures is a ban on the sale of securities to foreign investors. Non-residents are also not allowed to withdraw funds from the country.

As a result, according to analysts’ estimates, almost $17 billion was blocked – as much as the largest Western investment banks and companies held in Russia. The list includes JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BlackRock, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Barclays, State Street Corporation, Bank of America, HSBC, UBS, Citigroup.

However, in their trillion-dollar turnovers, this is a drop in the ocean. Even with a complete loss of funds invested in Russian assets, they are not threatened with default and downgrading of the credit rating.

It is enough to compare the risks with financial indicators. “For example, Citigroup has about $8 billion stuck in Russia. At the same time, they earned almost $22 billion last year. That is, they compensate for losses in six months,” says Alexei Fedorov, a leading economist at the TeleTrade information and analytical center.

Citigroup has the largest investment. Other investment companies and banks risk less. If the money cannot be withdrawn, they will simply be written off. “Investments in Russian Eurobonds and corporate papers in the world are recognized as lost,” explains Andrey Krupsky, board member of the Moscow branch of Opora Rossii.

Even if the blocked assets are sold domestically, the proceeds cannot be withdrawn.

Labeled “Top Secret”

The Central Bank and the Ministry of Finance do not name the exact amount of the frozen funds of foreign investors. “A significant part may belong to residents, but through foreign jurisdictions that have fallen under restrictions,” notes Alexey Fedorov.

Therefore, it is possible that Western financial companies are facing more serious problems than it seems at first glance. “It is impossible to say for sure about their invulnerability or the criticality of their financial condition from possible losses. Time will tell,” the expert argues.

The Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank have repeatedly indicated that they are ready to “release” the funds of non-residents. In exchange, the US and EU must unlock Russian international assets. But the West stands its ground. Moreover, it threatens Moscow with a technical default. Therefore, analysts do not expect a peaceful resolution of the situation.

Meanwhile, Russia’s gold and foreign exchange reserves increased by 0.3 percent over the week, exceeding $591 billion, the press service of the Central Bank reports. This is the result of a “positive revaluation,” the regulator explains.

Moreover, the size of gold reserves may soon become a state secret. The government has submitted to the State Duma a bill to classify this information. The authors of the document are convinced that the assets must be hidden from unfriendly countries.

Experts admit that other countries will follow the same path. For example, China, where they also fear the freezing of international reserves.