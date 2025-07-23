Mirza, Farhan star in Pakistan win but Bangladesh take T20 series

DHAKA (AFP): Paceman Salman Mirza grabbed three wickets and opener Sahibzada Farhan struck an aggressive fifty in Pakistan’s consolation 74-run win in the third T20 on Thursday as Bangladesh took the series 2-1.

Mirza, playing only his third international, demolished Bangladesh’s top order with figures of 3-19 as the home team was bowled out for 104 in 16.4 overs in Dhaka.

Farhan’s 41-ball 63 studded with five sixes and six fours got Pakistan off to a strong start and Hasan Nawaz clubbed 33 off 17 balls to help them to 178-7 after they were sent in to bat.

Mirza struck with the second ball of the innings, dismissing Tanzid Hassan caught behind for nought which triggered a batting collapse. Only Mohammad Saifuddin contributed a score of note as he made an unbeaten 35.

Mohammad Naim (10) was the only other Bangladesh batsman to reach double figures.

Seamer Faheem Ashraf took 2-13 and Mohammad Nawaz wrapped up the win with the final two wickets.

“I am very proud of my team,” said Pakistan captain Salman Agha.

“This is what we talked about as a team, no matter what situation we are in, we want to show character.”

Bangladesh skipper Litton Das praised his’s team effort in the series win.

“We played some good cricket and it’s great to win a series against Pakistan,” said Litton, who also led the team to a T20 series win in Sri Lanka last week.

Having already won their first-ever T20 series against Pakistan with victories in the first two matches, Bangladesh rested five of their main players including spearhead Mustafizur Rahman.

Pakistan had scored 110 and 125 in the first two matches — also in Dhaka — losing by seven wickets and eight runs respectively.

Farhan, who replaced Fakhar Zaman as one of two changes for Pakistan, put on 82 for the opening stand with Saim Ayub (21).

Farhan fell in the 12th over to spinner Nasum Ahmed who finished with 2-22 in his four overs. Pace bowler Taskin Ahmed took 3-38.

Mohammad Nawaz chipped in with 27 off 16 balls down the order to help Pakistan add 46 runs in the last five overs.