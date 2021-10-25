Mirziyoyev calls Erdogan

TASHKENT (TASS): President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev discussed upcoming high-level contacts between the two countries by telephone with President of Turkey Recep Erdogan on Monday. This was reported by the press service of the Uzbek leader.

“The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a telephone conversation with the President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan,” the statement on the website of the Uzbek leader says . “The President of Turkey sincerely congratulated the head of our state on his victory in the presidential election, emphasizing that the voting results once again showed the country’s population’s broad support for the course of reforms in the new Uzbekistan,” the p-ress service of the President of Uzbekistan noted. “The issues of preparation for the next meeting of the Council of Strategic Cooperation at the highest level and the summit of the Turkic Council were considered,” the message says.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan reported that in March this year, the two countries agreed to hold the second meeting of the Uzbek-Turkish Council for Strategic Cooperation of the highest level, the dates were not named. The first meeting of this body, co-chaired by the presidents of the two countries, was held in February last year in Ankara. The summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (Turkic Council) is planned to be held in Turkey in November this year, the speaker of the Turkish parliament Mustafa Shentop said earlier.

The presidential elections in Uzbekistan took place on Sunday, with five candidates running for the post of head of state, incl-uding incumbent President Shavkat . According to preliminary data from the CEC, released on Monday, the current president won with 80.1% of the vote. The voter turnout in the elections was 80.8%.

