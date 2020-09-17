Misbah, Azhar draw PCB’s ire over meeting with PM Imran

KARACHI (Monitoring Desk): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has sought explanation from head coach-cum-chief selector Misbahul Haq and Test captain Azhar Ali for meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan without informing the top officials of the board.

According to sources, although PCB chairman Ehsan Mani and chief executive Wasim Khan were also part of the aforementioned meeting on Wednesday, they were taken aback by the fact that Misbah and Azhar, despite being contracted with PCB, decided to consult the PM regarding the resumption of departmental cricket without taken them into confidence first.

Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez also accompanied Misbah and Azhar, but escaped PCB’s ire since he is not a centrally contracted player. The head coach and Test skipper will now be called next week to the PCB’s headquarters to explain their actions. It must be noted that PM Imran in the meeting, reiterated his stance that there is no place for departmental cricket in the domestic structure.

“I have explained to Azhar Ali and Mohammad Hafeez that there will be short-term difficulties with the new system but they will lead to long-term gains. Any system needs a bit of time to develop and prosper,” said Khan.