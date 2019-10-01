Misbah to return as Islamabad United’s head coach

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan head coach Misbah ul Haq will return to PSL’s Islamabad United for the 5th edition as the team’s head coach.

Sources confirmed Geo News that Misbah has agreed for the role with his former PSL franchise and will take up the gig after being granted permission by the PCB.

Misbah had led Islamabad United in first three editions before moving to Peshawar Zalmi for the fourth edition. He was in line for the role last season as well, but he chose to take on as a player.

“Misbah had signed the contract with Islamabad United even before signing with PCB for the job of Pakistan team’s head coach,” said a source.

“He signed with Pakistan team only after the board agreed that he can take up the PSL role as well,” the source added.

Meanwhile, current Islamabad United head coach, Dean Jones has been offered by at least two PSL franchises for the coaching role.

He, according to a source, is also being offered the role of director cricket by Islamabad United.