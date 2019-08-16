Mishal Malik terms UNSC meeting a major success of Pakistan, Kashmiris

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Mishal Malik, the wife of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman Yasin Malik, on Friday termed the United Nations Security Council’s emergency meeting on Kashmir a major success of Pakistan and Kashmiri people.

Talking to journalists, Mishal Malik warned that the world’s biggest war could be taken place in the region if the UN will not take notice of the longstanding Kashmir dispute. She said that the international community will have to put pressure on India to resolve Kashmir issue.

Mishal said that Kashmir was the biggest issue in the world and added that it was the high time for the UN to take practical measures to resolve the longstanding issue.

Terming Indian military as terrorism army, she said that India wanted to turn entire occupied Kashmir into the biggest cemetery.

Mishal said that India’s real face had been exposed before the world and added that Kashmiris’ just struggle for self-determination could not be suppressed through gun and atrocities.

It is pertinent to mention here that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will hold an emergency session in New York on Friday (today) to discuss Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

According to diplomatic sources, the UN Security Council will discuss the Kashmir dispute under agenda item Pakistan-India question.