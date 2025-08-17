Miss Palestine to compete in Miss Universe pageant for first time

(Web Desk): Beauty queen Nadeen Ayoub will become the first woman to represent the Palestinian people at the Miss Universe pageant.

The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) said in a statement sent to CNN on Sunday that it was “pleased to confirm” that Ayoub would compete in the Miss Universe 2025 competition, which takes place in November.

“The Miss Universe Organization proudly welcomes delegates from across the globe, celebrating diversity, cultural exchange, and the empowerment of women,” the statement reads.

“Ms. Ayoub, an accomplished advocate and model from Palestine, embodies the resilience and determination that define our platform,” it adds.

Ayoub will join competitors from more than 130 other countries and territories at the 74th Miss Universe final, which will be held on November 21 in Bangkok, Thailand.

“We look forward to welcoming Ms. Ayoub on the Miss Universe stage, where she will proudly represent Palestine, standing alongside contestants from every corner of the world,” MUO said in the statement. Ayoub, now 27, was crowned Miss Palestine back in 2022, according to Abu Dhabi-based news outlet The National.

Posting on Instagram on Thursday, Ayoub said she wanted to be a voice for the Palestinian people.

“I am honored to announce that for the first time ever, Palestine will be represented at Miss Universe,” she wrote in the caption.

“As Palestine endures heartbreak — especially in Gaza — I carry the voice of a people who refuse to be silenced. I represent every Palestinian woman and child whose strength the world needs to see,” Ayoub added.

“We are more than our suffering — we are resilience, hope, and the heartbeat of a homeland that lives on through us.”

The decision to include a Palestinian entry in the beauty pageant comes amid growing international criticism of Israel’s war in Gaza. At least 62,004 people have been killed in the strip since the start of the conflict in October 2023, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement published Monday.

Authorities in Gaza do not distinguish between civilians and Hamas fighters when reporting casualty figures, but the health ministry and the United Nations say the majority of deaths are women and children.