Miss Universe Sienna Weir dies in tragic horse riding accident

Monitoring Desk

SYDNEY: The Miss Universe finalist of 2022, who was an Australian model had passed away at a very young age of 23.

She lost her life due to a tragic horse riding accident.

According to the sources, she was riding a horse last month on 2nd April at Windsor Polo Grounds in Australia and faced a tragic accident after which she was kept on ventilator and now on Thursday 4th May she passed away.

The news of her demise was shared by her family. Her final Instagram post has been flooded with tributes from friends, family, and colleagues.

Sienna Weir was admitted in the Westmead Hospital in critical condition, where she received the necessary medical treatment and was placed on life support.

She had recently finished her studies in literature and psychology at the University of Sydney and was planning to move to London to further her modeling career.

Photographer Chris Dwyer took to social media and paid tribute to her saying, “She was one of the kindest souls in the world”, he wrote.

“Weir had been horse-riding since she was three years old and considered it her passion”, he added.