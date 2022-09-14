Missing Haseeb reaches home safely

ISLAMABAD (INP): One Haseeb Hamza, who had gone missing in the jurisdiction of Islamabad’s Shahzad Town police in August 2022, reached home safely on Wednesday morning in the backdrop of stern warning of Islamabad High Court (IHC) to the police and intelligence agencies.

The father of Haseeb Hamza appreciated the efforts of Islamabad police for the safe recovery of his son, and he also thanked the IHC for its full support. The family of Haseeb Hamza also thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

It merits a mention here that IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah had directed the Islamabad inspector general of police (IGP) to produce Haseeb Hamza before the court by 11:30am on Wednesday (today). “If the missing person is not produced, all the sector commanders of MI, ISI, IB and Special Branch will be summoned before the court,” he had warned.

On the other hand, the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday ordered the authorities concerned to accelerate their efforts for the immediate recovery of six missing persons. The court also sought a report from Sindh police, Home Department and other authorities within six weeks in this regard.

During the hearing of the case, a woman told the court that her brother Mehdi Ali Naqvi had been missing for five years. She said that at every hearing, some papers were handed over to her. “We want the safe recovery of our brother. What will we do with these papers?” she questioned. “Police and other law-enforcement agencies are making efforts for his recovery. The court is also examining all the cases. He will be recovered soon,” the court remarked.

It also directed the authorities concerned to trace citizens namely Zafar Iqbal, Muhammad Hussain and Malik Rizwan and submit a report. The court disposed of a petition of a citizen named Zeeshan after he returned home safely. It also dismissed a petition of missing person Ezaz-ul-Hassan for not pursuing the case.

