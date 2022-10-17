Missing person case: IHC irate over police’s failure

ISLAMABAD (INP): Expressing strong displeasure over the DIG Operation’s failure to show up in the court in a missing person’s case despite summons, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday said that the Islamabad Police’s conduct was not such which could earn it respect.

During the hearing of the petition filed for the recovery of Muhammad Hamid, a citizen, who has been missing since February 2, 2022, Justice Aamer Farooq of the IHC remarked that how unfortunate it was that whenever the court summoned a police official, he fell sick. “If the DIG is sick, the IGP, Islamabad is hale and hearty. Why not we summon him,” the judge asked.

“I am at a loss to understand what is happening. It should be in everybody’s knowledge what police is up to,” he said, adding, “Police officials are changing their statements for the last four months.” There could be two possibilities, he surmised, that either the Force was incompetent or was hands in gloves with the perpetrators of the crime.

“A person from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) came to Islamabad and was picked by the CTD personnel. And you have no clue about to his whereabouts,” Justice Farooq wondered. “Please tell us whether Hamid is alive or dead,” he said while addressing the SSP Operations, who was present in the courtroom. Ordering the DIG Operations and SSP Operations to appear in the court on the next hearing, the court adjourned the hearing until Friday (October 21, 2022).

Court gives last chance to FIA’s lawyer to present arguments in power abuse case: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday gave last chance to the lawyer for Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to present arguments in the FIA’s abuse of power case.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on the plea filed by journalist Mohsin Baig against the abuse of power by the FIA. A report had been presented before the court by the federal government. “The FIA has initiated an inquiry against the officials in the case,” the deputy attorney general told the court.

The lawyer for FIA had also appeared before the court. “Did you not see the deputy commissioner’s report? The FIA is used for political purposes,” the IHC chief justice questioned him. “Currently, the police and the FIA are not cooperating with each other. Every organisation is trying to save itself,” lawyer for the FIA said.

“Give them some time so that they could sit together. I will also give my arguments after reading the report,” he demanded that the court give him some time for submitting arguments. “I have to see the previous and subsequent report of the deputy commissioner,” he added. “The only difference between the previous and the subsequent report of the deputy commissioner is that the government is different now,” the IHC chief justice remarked. The court adjourned further hearing of the case till October 28. The FIA officials had challenged the order of the justice of the peace to register the case.

Related