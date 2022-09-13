Missing person case: IHC summons intel officials

ISLAMABAD (INP): The Islamabad High Court has told the police to recover a missing person by 10am Wednesday. It has also ordered that in the event the missing man is not found the sector commanders of the country’s military and civilian intelligence services must appear before it.

The court heard the case of a young man Haseeb Hamza, who has been missing since August 22. Haseeb’s father Zulfikar Ali in his petition said that his son was picked up from their home on August 22 and he filed an application with the local police for the registration of an FIR but in vain. The police say that Haseeb was with the intelligence agencies, the petition said.

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah opened the hearing in the morning and summoned the Islamabad Inspector General of Police by 2pm Tuesday. The IGP duly appeared before the court and said that an FIR had been lodged. Justice Minallah came down hard on him and said that under an earlier court verdict IGP and other concerned officials should be held responsible for the disappearance of a citizen. The court refused to grant more time to IGP for the recovery of the missing young man and told him to produce Haseeb by 10am Wednesday.

