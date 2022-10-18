Missing person issue, a Betwixt problem

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has expressed strong displeasure over the DIG Operation’s failure to show up in the court in a missing person’s case despite multiple summonses by the higher judiciary. According to the details, the court called on the DIG Operation Islamabad in the case of Muhammad Hamid, who was picked up by the CTD personnel and after that, no government institutions have any information about his whereabouts. The court’s utmost displeasure over the absence of DIG operations and adjudicators was of the view that whenever the court summoned a police official, he fell sick. According to the judges, Police officials are changing their statements for the last four months and there could be two possibilities that either the Force was incompetent or handed in gloves with the perpetrators of the crime.

Pakistan’s Police irrespective of provinces have turned into a herd of uncivilized people vested with the highly sensitive duties of safety and security of the public, and eradication of crimes and criminals from society. Practically, the Police became subservient to the ruling elite and accomplice criminals and murderers to fill their pockets while the public has been caught between gangsters, feudal, and corrupt, and the judiciary failed to deliver justice due to the system’s weakness.

The issue of missing persons is a persistent problem over the past two decades and no successive government could resolve the problem. Initially, the problems first emerged during the war against terrorism, when LEAs made secret arrests of the persons involved or associated with terror relating activities due to security implications so LEAs can apprehend the entire network. Interestingly, terrorists also used this technique to their advantage and intentionally went missing for safety purposes and defamed the agencies for alleged disappearance. Over the years, the missing person issue has become a social stigma, while thousands of people are waiting for the return of their loved ones for several years. The government must resolve this grave issue through necessary consultation with the LEAs as well as the Judiciary. So, there should be no missing person in the country, a criminal should be either in government custody or a deserter, and people must be aware of the presence and well-being of their loved ones and writ of the could be maintained in the country.