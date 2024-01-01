Missing persons case: Court flays authorities

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: During a hearing at the Islamabad High Court, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb remarked that it appears the government itself might be benefiting from enforced disappearances. The observation was made during the case concerning the recovery of two missing brothers of Azhar Mashwani.

The petitioner’s counsel, Babar Awan, presented his arguments before the court, while Additional Attorney General (AAG) Munawar Iqbal Dogal informed the court that high-level contacts have been made, and efforts are ongoing to locate the missing individuals.

A police officer from Lahore informed the court that despite receiving CCTV footage from the family, the poor resolution made it difficult for NADRA or forensic agencies to identify anyone. Geo-fencing data covering 10,000 numbers had been obtained, but so far, no actionable information has been found. The officer also highlighted the limitations of the Safe City Project, stating that it does not cover every angle, and law enforcement agencies have not made significant progress.

The court expressed frustration, stating that it seems as though the government is the main beneficiary of enforced disappearances. Justice Aurangzeb questioned how people could be abducted without the Chief Executive taking action, despite being informed of such incidents. The court noted that although the Attorney General had promised to brief the Prime Minister, there seems to be little concern from the top levels of government. Babar Awan argued that the Prime Minister does not even have time to read the court’s orders. The court then asked the AAG why the investigation appears to have stalled since the case began in the Islamabad High Court. The AAG responded that a geo-fencing report had been prepared.

Justice Aurangzeb further questioned the police officer on how long the individuals had been missing, to which the officer responded that they disappeared on June 6. The court remarked that three months have passed, yet two individuals remain forcibly disappeared, stressing the toll this must be taking on their families.

The court also questioned whether the meeting between the Prime Minister and Attorney General yielded any results. During the proceedings, Babar Awan requested that the Prime Minister be summoned to court, but the court clarified that the Prime Minister is the head of state and the Attorney General is the head of law according to the Constitution. The court stated that it had summoned the Attorney General following due process.

Justice Aurangzeb commented that if the government fails to follow due process, there is little the court can do. He lamented the damage these incidents are causing to the country’s reputation. The case was adjourned until Tuesday, with the judge noting that he would not be available that day, and the case should not be delayed due to his absence.