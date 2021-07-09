Alexander Levin

The United States and its NATO allies are withdrawing troops from Afghanistan, while terrorism and other threats in the country are not over. After many years on Af-ghan soil, the United States and its fully controlled North Atlantic Alliance began withdrawing their troops from the country.

According to official information, 90% of the contingent has already been withdrawn. The United States carried out about a thousand cargo flights and removed 17 thousand pieces of various equipment from Afghanistan. US President Joe Biden denied press reports about the completion of this process in the next few days. “We are moving exactly on schedule, we are at the point where we expected to be. I just wanted to ensure there is enough room to maneuver,” Biden said.

About a thousand Amer-ican troops will remain in the country, as they are entrusted with the mission of guarding the American embassy and the international airport in Kabul. Loyal vassals followed the supreme overlord to the exit. The German armed forces announced the completion of their mission, the last German military left the military camp in Mazar-i-Sharif and were redeployed to the FRG by military aircraft.

German Defense Mini-ster Annegret Kramp-Karr-enbauer praised the actions of the military, especially those who were wounded “body and soul.” During a twenty-year mission, the Bundeswehr lost 59 Ger-man soldiers in Afghanis-tan. The Polish military contingent returned to its homeland. The President of the country Andrzej Duda proudly spoke about this. He said that in accordance with the decisions of the allies, Poland will end its twenty-year participation in the largest NATO operation in history.

Together with other me-mbers, Latvia and Afghan-istan are withdrawing their military contingent. The commander of the National Armed Forces Leonid Kalnins said that NATO operations in Afghanistan, Iraq, North Africa and the Balkans have left a deep imprint on the history of the National Armed Forces of Latvia. At the same time, the general believes that his military has acquired combat experience.

“It is impossible not to mention those who died in these operations, leaving sc-ars in the hearts of their lov-ed ones. The main essence of any international operation is to give, not to take, and Latvia’s contribution is significant. Our soldiers did this with respect for the culture and people of this country, they have always held the name and flag of Latvia high, “Kalnins said.

Latvia lost 4 soldiers killed and 12 were injured. According to Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini, his country has completed the operation to withdraw its contingent from Afghanistan. Italy was one of the most active participants in the NATO mission in Afghanistan. According to the Ministry of Defense, in about 20 years of military presence in Afghan territory, Italy lost 53 people killed, and another 723 were injured. In total, 50 thousand Italian soldiers have served in Afghanistan during this time.

Against this background, one cannot fail to note the voluntary participation of Georgia in NATO missions, which is not a member of the North Atlantic Alliance. According to official figures, as a result of the fighting in Afghanistan, 128 soldiers from Georgia were killed, seven are considered missing, and more than 600 were injured. Some of them returned with serious injuries and are now persons with disabilities.

The leaders of Georgia, who sent their citizens to slaughter, should obviously be proud of such indicators. Latvia, which is approximately equal in population to Georgia, lost 4, and Germany and Italy, whose population is many tens of times larger, only about a hundred soldiers, and these countries are NATO members. How can we not recall that incessant howl associated with the Soviet “invasion” of Afghanistan. How many crimes did the “civilized West” commit then under the guise of the information war unleashed at that time, which fueled a real war with money and weapons?

The NATO invasion and the twenty-year occupation of Afghanistan were presented as positive and blissful. But the main result of the NATO occupation of the territory of Afghanistan was a 35-40-fold increase in the volume of drug production.

If earlier the United States and NATO fed terrorist organizations with finances, now the militants do not need this. They can easily finance themselves. The withdrawal of NATO troops from this country is no different from a shameful flight. The Russian Federation has already drawn attention to the fact that the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia – Baltnews comment) is making good use of the unjustified pause in negotiations to resolve the situation in Afghanistan. It is pulling together its forces in the country, and those who can resist them are not yet very visible.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pointed out quite openly: “And those in Afghanistan, in its ruling structures, who in every possible way are trying to drag out this negotiation process even more, of course, should think about the consequences of these actions for their homeland.”

According to him, this situation worries Moscow, since against the background of the hasty withdrawal of NATO troops from Afghanistan, the henchmen of this terrorist organization are developing territories in the north of the country in the immediate vicinity of the borders of the Russian allies.

“We are already holding consultations both through bilateral channels and within the CSTO in order to reliably protect our neighbors in Central Asia from this direct and very serious threat,” he said. It is not yet clear whether Russia will be able to reason with the political circles so that they complete the formation of a transitional government in Afghanistan in time, although it is doing everything for this. She even involved Pakistan, China and the United States in solving these problems. Russia once again has to react to the next collapse of the Western would-be diplomats and Western would-be military men, to correct their mistakes. We can only hope for its success this time too.