Mission for troops in Afghanistan continues as planned: Gen. Dunford

KABUL (Khaama Press): The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the U.S. Military Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford has said that the mission for the U.S. troops in Afghanistan continues as planned.

This comes as reports had emerged earlier suggesting that the U.S. President Donald Trump is mulling withdrawal of more than five thousand troops from the country.

“There’s all kinds of rumors swirling around,” Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford was quoted as saying in a report by Stars and Stripes.

Speaking to U.S. soldiers at a USO celebrity holiday event on Monday, Gen. Dunford said “The mission you have today is the same as the mission you had yesterday.”

The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan Gen. Scott Miller had earlier told reporters that orders of a pullout had not yet reached the leadership here.