Mission Man Sentenced for Sexual Abuse of a Minor

F.P. Report

SOUTH DAKOTA: Acting United States Attorney Dennis R. Holmes announced that a Mission, South Dakota, man convicted of Sexual Abuse of a Minor was sentenced on November 22, 2021, by Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange, U.S. District Court Judge.

Julio Rodriguez, III, age 20, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison, followed by 5 years supervised release, and $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Rodriguez was indicted for Sexual Abuse of a Minor by a federal grand jury on February 8, 2021. He pled guilty on August 19, 2021.

The conviction stems from an incident on July 10, 2020, in Todd County, when Rodriguez, who was 18 years old, engaged in a sexual act with a minor who was 13 years old.

This case was investigated by Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan N. Dilges prosecuted the case.

Rodriguez was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.