Mission Mangal continues to rule at the box-office

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) made the entire country proud when they were able to launch the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) or popularly known as Mangalyaan successfully on its first attempt. Mission Mangal brings that story on the big screen and shows us just how much effort had gone behind making this dream a reality.

The film released on Independence Day and kicked things off at the box-office on a high as it went on to collect Rs. 29.16 crore. A good word of mouth and impressive reviews helped the film build on an already great start taking the total collections of the film to Rs. 114.39 crore.

Mission Mangal also throws some light on how important the contribution of female scientist helped in making it a success. Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi and Kirti Kulhari in lead roles.

Courtesy: (Filmfare)