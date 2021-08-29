Mitch calls Afghanistan ‘one of the worst foreign policy decisions in American history’

WASHINGTON DC (Age-ncies): Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Sunday slammed President Biden’s decision to pull U.S. troops from Afghanistan, calling the move “one of the worst foreign policy decisions in American history.”

“We’re looking at the exit, and over the next two days our heroic military is doing the best they can with a horrible policy decision. This is one of the worst foreign policy decisions in American history, much worse than Saigon,” McCo-nnell told “Fox News Sunday.”

McConnell contended that the current situation is worse than the U.S.’s withdrawal from Vietnam because of the terror threat that will remain on the ground once American forces leave Afghanistan.

“After we left Saigon there weren’t Vietnamese terrorists who were planning on attacking us here at home. That we leave behind exactly what we went in to solve 20 years ago and I fear for the future and continuing the war on terror,” McConnell said.

“You know, just because we decided to quit fighting doesn’t mean the terrorists go away. So they’re still out there, they’re invigorated, they’re emboldened and excited about the success they see in bringing America to its knees in Afghanistan,” he added.

McConnell instead argu-ed that the U.S.’s stance of keeping a small troop presence in Afghanistan was working, citing the fact that there were no mass casualty attacks from the country before Biden announced he was withdrawing troops this year. “We went over there to protect us here at home, we’ve not had a mass casualty attack from over there in these 20 years, I’d call that a successful policy,” he said. “We went there to prevent the Taliban from having a regime that would allow terrorists to re-constitute themselves and hit us again here at home. It’s been a total success,” he added.

Also, Sen. Lindsey Graham on Sunday said the chances of more terrorist attacks like the ones on Sept. 11, 2001 “just went through the roof” because of the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

Graham, during an interview with guest host Ed O’Keefe on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” said a “parade of horribles is about to unfold” in Afghanistan as the U.S. moves into the final stage of the withdrawal process.

“We’re leaving thousands of Afghan allies behind who fought bravely with us. We’re gonna leave hundreds of American citizens behind. The chance of another 9/11 just went through the roof. These drone attacks will not degrade ISIS. The number of ISIS fighters have doubled. We’ve turned our back on our allies … and we set the conditions for another 9/11,” Graham said.

Graham also rejected Biden’s argument that the U.S. is ending the war in Afghanistan by removing troops, instead contending that the country is entering a new “deadly chapter.”