Mitch McConnell: US Senate Republican leader in hospital after fall

WASHINGTON (Agencies) : US Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has been taken to hospital after a fall at a Washington DC hotel, a spokesman told US media.

“Leader McConnell tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner,” the spokesman said.

No further detail about his condition was shared. Mr McConnell, 81, is serving a 7th term in the Senate.

Mr McConnell is one of the most senior lawmakers in the Republican Party, now serving as Senate Minority leader.

The incident was first reported by website Punchbowl News.

Mr McConnell previously suffered a fall in early August 2019 where he fractured his shoulder, according to ABC News.

The career politician has been Senate Republican leader since 2007. He has held the Senate seat from Kentucky since 1985.