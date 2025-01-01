Mitchell Marsh re-signs for three years with Perth Scorchers in BBL

SYDNEY (Agencies): Mitchell Marsh hopes to be a one-club player in the BBL after re-signing with Perth Scorchers for the next three years.

Australia’s T20I captain was out of contract at the end of last season and was not part of Scorchers’ ten pre-signed players prior to the player movement window, which led to some speculation as to whether he might be on the move.

But Marsh was given some time by Scorchers to assess what his future looked like after losing his spot in the Test side in January. Australia’s chairman of selectors George Bailey did suggest earlier this week that the door was not closed on Marsh’s Test career. But Marsh has committed to Scorchers for the next three years and indicated that he expects to be playing much more BBL cricket, after playing just one game for Scorchers in the past three seasons.

“I’m really proud to sign on with the Scorchers, a team that I’ve played with since I was a kid, and a franchise that has looked after me incredibly well,” Marsh said.

“Being a one-club player was a big part of my decision, which was obviously quite an easy decision. I think with the landscape of cricket these days, a lot of us play for a lot of different teams around the world and the idea of always coming home and playing for the Scorchers and hopefully finishing my career as a one-club player will be something I’m really proud of in years to come.

“A lot of the guys in this team are not only mates on the field but also some of my best friends in life – Joel Paris, who’s coming back across, was a groomsman at my wedding. Playing alongside your best mates is always a special experience.

“I’ve tuned into every game the last few years and tried to feel part of it all. There’s no doubt I’ll be around a lot more the next few years and that’s something I’m really looking forward to. It’s all about contributing, trying to add value to our team, and making sure we get back to playing finals and chasing more silverware.”

Marsh, 33, is the only player remaining on Scorchers’ list who played for them in the first season of the BBL. He made 77 not out against Sydney Sixers in the first-ever BBL final. Scorchers high performance manager Kade Harvey was pleased that Marsh was set to be available for the next three years.

“Clearly, signing Mitch was a priority given his calibre as a person and player, so we’re excited to have him on board for another three seasons,” Harvey said. “Mitch has been massive for the fabric of our franchise since its foundation. Not only is he loyal to and passionate about the Scorchers, but Mitch is also the kind of person the rest of the team rallies around.

“He offers leadership, experience and a range of skills on field that will benefit our side enormously, as well as a genuine hunger for success.”

Meanwhile in the WBBL, Jess Jonassen has also remained a one-club player after re-signing with Brisbane Heat for two more seasons. Jonassen captained the side to the WBBL final last season and has played 147 matches for Heat, the most of any player. She is coming off an outstanding WPL, where she took 13 wickets for Delhi Capitals, the third most in the tournament, and made two half-centuries to help them reach their third successive final.