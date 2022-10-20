Mitigating Pakistan’s Energy Crisis at the cost of the Environment

Muhammad Armughan Tufail

For the past many years, Pakistan is facing a severe energy crisis that has hampered the growth of the Pakistani economy. To mitigate the energy crisis the respective Governments have taken various initiatives to install Power plants. One such initiative was to install Natural Gas Based Power Plants to end the power crisis in the country. Approximately 3600 MW of Electricity has been added to National Grid due to the newly added Natural Gas Power Plant in the past three years.It was perceived that Natural Gasalso Known as Methane is a cheap, clean, and environmentally friendly fuel that is much better than furnace oil but now this perception is proven wrong.A potent greenhouse gas, Natural Gas (Methane) atoms are arranged in a configuration that makes it exceptional at absorbing heat.

On a 20-year timescale of the atmosphere, a methane molecule is roughly 90 times more effective at trapping heat in the atmosphere than a molecule of carbon dioxide, the greenhouse gas that wields the most control over Earth’s future warming in the long term. Recently Methane’s atmospheric concentrations have increased by at least 150 percent since the Industrial Revolution. Because of its potency, the more of it there is in the air the harder it will be to keep the planet’s temperatures from soaring past global climate goals.

Also, natural gas-based power plants still produce a significant amount of air pollution, and that’s a problem, especially for countries like Pakistan which are highly vulnerable due to climate change.

Recent estimations by the World Health Organization show that air pollution was responsible for almost 9.5 million deaths in 2018. Overall, up to 33% of total deaths occur due to respiratory diseases, caused directly or indirectly by air pollution, making it the world’s largest health risk.

According to the World Air Quality report, Pakistan was the second most polluted country in 2018. Karachi and Lahore were among the top cities in the world to have the most polluted air, with Lahore’s AQI (Air Quality Index) at 185 and Karachi’s at 180.

An AQI (Air Quality Index) of up to 50 is healthy. Beyond that, an AQI 0f 100-145 becomes unhealthy for children, and people with respiratory disease. An AQI of above 145 is unhealthy for everyone while levels above 250 constitute a health emergency.

The main pollutants resulting from natural gas-powered electricity generation are nitrogen oxidesor NOx and Sulphur Oxides SOx. Not only do NOx and Sox cause respiratory problems, but they also react with other substances in the air to produce particulate matter (PM 2.5) and ozone. Particulate matter and ozone cause an extensive list of adverse health problems such as shortness of breath, cough, cardiac issues, etc, In short, NOx and Sox are highly bad for human health.

Another study done in the United States found that PM2.5 exposure caused between 45,000 and 70,000 premature deaths in the United States in 2017.People with pre-existing medical conditions such as lung cancer also appear to be at higher risk from exposure top articulate matter (PM 2.5 ), according to a recent study of more than 300,000 patients in the United States, Researchers looked at the exposure patients experienced between 1988 and 2011 and found that where higher concentrations of particulate matter (PM 2.5 ) existed, people with lung cancer had poorer survival rate. Latest Research has also found evidence that long-term exposure to particulate matter (PM 2.5 ) may increase the risk of developing diabetes.

SOx emissions from Natural Gas based Power Plants react with moisture in the air to form acid rain which is highly dangerous to trees and can reduce forest area. Already Pakistan has very less forest area as per world standards so SOX emissions are a great threat to Pakistan’s Forests.

Some of the highest-polluting natural gas power plants in the world emit over 110 tons of NOx per year, which is roughly equivalent to the NOx emissions from traveling nearly 10 million miles (assuming an emissions rate of 9 grams of NOx per mile) in a heavy wheeler truck, one of the most polluting types of vehicles.

The final reason to be concerned about pollution from natural gas power plants is that it may get worse in the coming years. Also, unintentional Natural Gas Flaring from Natural Gas Power plants may increase NOx emissions. Also, Natural gas power plants emit more NOx when they are starting up; on average, they emit anywhere between four and six times as much NOx during start-up than during one hour of full-load operation. Therefore, as Pakistan is bracing for more floods due to climate change, the Government should also focus on renewable energy such as Hydro, Solar, and wind to mitigate the energy crisis as they are more environmentally friendly and we can also earn carbon credit from that. Also, Pakistan is blessed with the Jhimpir Wind Corridor in Sindh province which has the potential to produce 60,000 MW of electricity through wind energy. Therefore, it is a need of an hour that Government should think in terms of the environment before installing new Power plants to save Pakistan from further damage due to climate change.