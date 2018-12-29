Mizaan Jaffrey and Khushi Kapoor to be launched next year

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: The head of Dharma Productions, Karan Johar is one of the top favourite directors of every newcomer of Bollywood. Karan has the kind of reach that could make or break a B-town fresher’s career and he is well aware of that.

With Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter joining the Dharma clan in 2018, we wonder who will be launched by Karan in 2019 apart from the Student of the Year 2 girls Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. Karan was asked during a chat show recently about which newcomers he is looking forward to watching on the big screen in 2019 and to that he said, “Mizaan is going to be amazing, he is a potential big star and a great dancer. And Khushi perhaps, she is gorgeous and lovely.”

Mizaan Jaffrey is the son of Javed Jaffrey and has been gearing up for his Bollywood debut for a while now. And Khushi Kapoor is Boney Kapoor and Late Sridevi’s younger daughter. We are excited for these two fresh faces to take over the big screen with their talent, what about you?