MMA candidates retains seats against PTI after vote recount

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA)’s candidate Jamal-u-Din has won the NA-49 seat with 7,794 votes and defeated PTI’s Dost Muhammad Khan who only received 6,606 votes during the general election of 2018.

MMA’s candidate has retained his seat from NA-49 South Waziristan Agency 1 Tribal Area 10 following a vote recount in the constituency.

Similarly, MMA candidate also maintained its victory after a vote recount in PK-93 Lakki Marwat-3. PTI candidate Tariq Saeed had requested a recount after losing to MMA candidate Anwar Hayat Khan.

Vote recounting is under way in different consistencies across the country, including NA-108 Faisalabad 8, NA-106 Faisalabad 6, and NA-140 Kasur 4.

Meanwhile, PPP candidate Syed Ali Moosa Gilani, the son of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani, has boycotted the vote recount in NA-157 Multan 4, where he lost to PTI’s Zain Qureshi.

Moosa Gilani’s brother, Syed Abdul Qadir Gilani, who contested on PPP’s ticket from NA-154 Multan 1, has also boycotted the vote recount. He lost to PTI candidate Ahmed Hussain Dehr. Both the brothers have decided to approach the court over the matter.

