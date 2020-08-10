MMAP lawmakers lodge their protest in NA by sitting in gallery

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Members National Assembly from Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan (MMAP) led by their Parliamentary Leader Asad Mahmood on Monday lodged their protest by sitting in the Speaker’s gallery rather than on their seats in the House.

At the start of the proceedings, the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar observed the MMAP lawmakers sitting in the gallery rather than on their seats. He asked them to come on the floor rather than violating rules by such protest.

PPPP lawmaker Pervaiz Ashraf said that MMAP lawmakers had not been allowed in previous sittings to speak on various parliamentary interventions following which the Speaker Asad Qaisar assured to allow them to speak and remove their reservations if any.

Chief Whip in the House Aamir Dogar also asked the protesting lawmakers to come on floor of the House and requested the Chair to suspend the proceedings for 15 minutes to have neg-otiations with protesting l-awmakers. After the succ-essful talks, the MMAP la-wmakers came on the floor of the House and joined the regular proceedings.