MNA Ali Wazir gets bail

PESHAWAR (Agencies): An anti-terrorism court on Friday granted bail to incarcerated South Waziristan MNA Ali Wazir in a third case pertaining to defaming and inciting the public against state institutions.

On Friday, the ATC-XV judge, who conducted a trial in the judicial complex inside central prison, reserved his verdict after recording evidence and final arguments from both sides. The judge granted bail to Wazir subject to furnishing a surety of Rs500,000. Prison authorities were told to release him forthwith if his custody was not required in any other case.

The judge fixed the case on July 25 for framing of an amended charge against the accused and report for the attachment of the property of those who are allegedly still absconding in the present case. However, MNA Wazir would still not be set free since he is also facing trial in a fourth identical case lodged against him and other PTM leaders at the Boat Basin police station.

