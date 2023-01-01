MNAs deliberate on Senate budget recommendations

ISLAMABAD (APP): Lawmakers in the National Assembly on Wednesday deliberated on recommendations of the Upper House of the Parliament presented for incorporation in the federal budget 2023-24, suggesting measures to improve the national economy, strengthen key financial sectors and provide maximum relief to the common man.

Resuming debate on the federal budget and the Senate recommendations, Dr Sobia Aslam Soomro of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) said the past regime of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) installed landmines for the incumbent government by weakening the national economy and pushing the country towards the default-like situation.

She said the present government effectively tackled all the economic challenges and put the country on a path of macroeconomic stability with collective wisdom, setting remarkable growth targets in the fiscal year 2023-24.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, she said, soon after assuming charge of the office restarted the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project that remained on backburner during the three-hand-an-half year rule of the PTI.

Commenting on the Senate budget recommendations, she suggested increasing sales tax on sugary-energy drinks and tobacco products so the generated revenue could be utilized in health and education sectors besides controlling the increasing population. Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan (MMAP) recommended ensuring interest-free economic system in the country in line with the Islamic laws, terming the Senate recommendation in this regard ‘insufficient.’

He agreed with the suggestions of the Upper House of the Parliament about availability of daily use items in the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) outlets at the subsidized rates; and allocation of a regular budget for producing quality manpower in the health sector including doctors and pharmacists aimed at stopping the brain-drain. He was of the view to establish medical colleges at district level across the country to accommodate maximum number of students who wanted to join this noble profession and serve the ailing humanity.

Similarly, he agreed with the recommendation of the Senate about tax exemption on import of sports goods, which were not being produced locally, as it would help create a healthy society and keep the younger generation away from social evils especially drug-addiction.

The lawmaker endorsed another recommendation to increase the television license fees, being charged through electricity bills, from Rs 35 to Rs 50, fixing Rs 15 for Radio Pakistan, declaring it ‘justified.’ However, he suggested exempting all worship places from the television license fee/tax, and advocated for declaring Gwadar, Malakand and merged districts of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) tax-free zones.