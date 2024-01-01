Mobile, internet services in Pakistan likely to be shut down tonight

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: As jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is all set to march on Islamabad on November 24, the federal government has decided to shut down the mobile and internet services in the country.

According to sources, a decision has been made to shut down the mobile and internet services at midnight on Saturday. The Interior Ministry will issue orders to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTI) soon.

On Saturday, the government closed motorways and bus stations and blocked several inter-city and intracity roads by placing containers to stop the protesters from reaching the federal capital Islamabad.

On the other hand, the PTI leadership has challenged the government that they will reach Islamabad at any cost and the protest will continue until Imran Khan’s release from Adiala Jail, where he has been incarcerated since August 5, 2023.

Bushra Bibi will not participate in embattled PTI’s protest

Former first lady Bushra Bibi will not participate in the forthcoming protest of the embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In a statement issued by PTI leader Sheikh Waqas Akram on Saturday, it was confirmed that Bushra Bibi will not participate in the upcoming protest. “Bushra Bibi is a housewife, and she will not participate in the protest. We have been discussing this issue regularly for the past five days,” he stated.

“Bushra Bibi had no plan to be part of the public gathering,” said Akram.

On the other side, Bushra Bibi’s spokesperson, Mashal Yousafzai had also confirmed that the former first lady will not participate in the PTI’s protest.

Yousafzai said, “Bushra Bibi will not participate in the protest due to the health issues.”