Mobile internet suspended across Balochistan for a week

F.P. Report

QUETTA : Mobile data services have been suspended across Balochistan, including the provincial capital Quetta, in response to heightened security concerns.

Sources say the shutdown is expected to remain in place for one week.

Mobile internet users in Kohlu district reported facing severe difficulties due to the shutdown. Internet service was suddenly stopped in Sibi, Loralai and Dukki.

Province-wide suspension in effect

According to official sources, the decision was made as a preventive security measure amid intelligence reports suggesting potential threats to public safety.

Such preventive shutdowns are not uncommon in Pakistan, particularly during high-risk periods or sensitive national events.