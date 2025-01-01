Mobile phone service suspended in several cities on 9th Muharram

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Mobile phone and internet services were suspended on Saturday in various cities across the country as part of heightened security measures for the 9th of Muharram-ul-Haram.

The 9th of Muharram, observed to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions, is being marked with due solemnity and respect nationwide today.

Cellular and internet services have been suspended in Quetta, Sukkur, Dadu, Jacobabad, Kohat, and other cities. The decision aims to ensure public safety during processions and religious gatherings. According to officials, services will remain suspended until 8:00 PM.

Extensive security arrangements have been put in place to prevent any untoward incidents.

Following the directions of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, a mobile control room has been set up for the first time in Islamabad as part of the Ashura security plan. The control room is capable of functioning independently of mobile networks, ensuring uninterrupted monitoring and coordination.

Meanwhile, In a joint intelligence-based operation, the police and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) successfully eliminated three suspected terrorists of the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Tipu Group in Lakki Marwat.

The operation took place in a remote village, where a prolonged exchange of fire occurred between the security forces and the militants. As a result, three terrorists were killed.

One of the terrorists was identified as Wasim Ullah, also known as Umar Khattab. The other two were identified as Qudrat Ullah alias Abu Bakr and Hijrat Ullah alias Hijrat, according to CTD officials.