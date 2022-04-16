Mobilization is not survival

Petr Akopov

The country needs mobilization. Because we live in wartime – the fighting is going on in Ukraine, and the economic, ideological and geopolitical war is going on with the West as such. This war will not end with the end of the NWO: the West set the goal of isolating and crushing Russia (shamefully called the “change of power”), and we are the change in the existing world order, that is, the final completion of the half-thousand-year era of Western domination in the world.

And although the isolation of Russia is impossible, the Atlanticists simply have nowhere to retreat. The stakes are raised to the maximum – this is also evident in how thoughtlessly and defiantly they behave towards not only Russia, but also towards China, as if deliberately pushing Beijing into an open confrontation. The madness of such a line of conduct with the PRC is obvious – it is so unprofitable for the West itself that it makes one think about the adequacy of the leaders of the Western world, who are not able to realistically assess the global balance of power.

But with all this, the combined power of the West is still enormous – economic, military, and propaganda. Starting the operation in Ukraine, we were well aware of this – as well as the fact that in response to us all his might would fall upon us, with the exception of the military one.

No one could predict the course of the special military operation — if the resistance of the Ukrainian army had been broken quickly enough, then our confrontation with the West would have continued mainly in the financial and economic plane, supplemented by a massive ideological and propaganda war.

However, the fighting in Ukraine is dragging on – and the West is now making every effort to ensure that the conflict lasts as long as possible, pumping Ukraine with weapons and encouraging it psychologically. Arms deliveries and assistance from Western intelligence cannot turn the tide of hostilities itself (besides, Russia will destroy most of the heavy equipment before it reaches the Ukrainian troops, and the fuel crisis in Ukraine is just around the corner), but they can significantly delay the time of the military operation.

The goal of which cannot be canceled is the demilitarization of Ukraine, that is, the deprivation of its army, and denazification, which implies a change in the current elite. Russia will not leave Ukraine (no matter what size it is) in the sphere of influence of the West – neither geopolitical, nor military, nor ideological.

The restoration of the unity of the triune people will inevitably happen – Russia has already taken up this task, and it is impossible to refuse it. Including because this would be a severe blow to the Russian Federation as such, the people would not understand and would not support such apostasy. The people do not doubt Vladimir Putin’s determination to go to the end, but the authorities themselves are in no hurry to call on everyone to realize the seriousness of the situation.

Seriousness is even putting it mildly: we have crossed the Rubicon, and we simply have no way back. We have returned to the high road of Russian history, and it is impossible to turn back or turn off it onto the path of ambiguity and irresponsibility without losing Russia.

Therefore, it is necessary to say what everyone has been waiting for a long time: we need mobilization. All for the front, all for victory? Yes, but we are talking primarily not even about the economy. It is here that the authorities are taking the most diverse (but far from all possible) measures both to stabilize the situation (in the financial sector and in production) and to replace the missing foreign economic chains. Of course, the economy has yet to undergo a major restructuring. With forced (but thoughtful) import substitution, with redistribution, and where necessary – with the nationalization of large industries and owners. But now another mobilization is very important – moral, spiritual, ideological.

The people understand that severe trials await everyone. They are already underway, and one of them is the very fact of hostilities between two fraternal peoples, a civil war. But the trials will only escalate – and it’s not about the fact that there will be less familiar comfort or ties with the West will disappear: those who were afraid of this have already fled or are preparing to move. No, we are talking about something else – that there will be not only a rise in prices, but also an increase in anxiety, concern for the future.

“But was it really necessary to start all this? Or maybe it’s worth finishing with what we have? Are we right at all, but will we have enough strength? But won’t it all end in disaster?” – such doubts and worries torment many and will only grow. There is nothing unusual in this – we know our history and can recall many parallels from the past, the same World War I. Alarmists and provocateurs will multiply, there will be cries about treason at the top and “everything is lost.” We have already gone through all this in our history. But all this must and can be endured, because with all the doubts and torments, the majority of our people understand, even feel: there is nothing impossible in the goal that we have set for ourselves.

We, Russians, on our own land, are solving our problems, the most difficult problems caused by the split of a single country. Yes, by military means, but we decide. And there is no such force in the world that could stop us, except ourselves. And as long as the people understand the justice of our cause, they are invincible. That is why the government should talk about mobilization, about national unity and solidarity, about gathering all forces for the sake of victory, about the upcoming trials and what we are fighting for – because people are ready, they understand the seriousness of the events we are going through.

And it does not matter that many representatives of the business and creative “elites” failed, ran away or lay low. Did anyone have hopes for their patriotism? Such desertion is a consequence of their origin from the “jolly” 90s, the times of not just the thieves’ privatization of state property, but also the de-Russification and denationalization of the elites as such.

Now there is even no need to lament that “how is it possible, why did they run away, betrayed?”, And it’s too late to curse them – anyway, everything that is happening now will inevitably lead to the fact that we will have a new, truly national elite. And you just need to forget about these and do what is much more important. Mobilization, concentration of spirit, faith in one’s own strength, confidence that justice will prevail, and not only as a result of victory at the front.

Mobilization is not survival, not adaptation to new difficulties, not a call to endure. Everything is exactly the opposite: mobilization is not against difficulties and challenges (no one denies them – moreover, we need to prepare and prepare for them), but for the sake of building a strong and just Russia. Mobilization is based on the fundamental qualities of our people – on the desire to live in truth, solidarity (community), a sense of camaraderie and brotherhood, selfless steadfastness. There are no forces more powerful than these, no political constructs and propaganda tricks can even come close to being compared with them. Only by addressing the deep qualities of our people, we will go through all the trials and come out of them renewed, honest with ourselves, united and strong. We simply have no other way – and this mobilization is already underway.