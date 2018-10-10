Model Ayyan Ali linked to fake accounts

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: In a major development in fake accounts case, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has unearthed a link of model Ayyan Ali with bogus bank accounts.

Sources said, “Transactions of millions of rupees had been made in Ayyan Ali’s account from fake accounts.”

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) headed by Ahsan Sadiq unearthed the links of Ayyan Ali’s bank account with bogus one, sources said.

Last week, the Special Customs Court, Rawalpindi issued non-bailable arrest warrants against supermodel in currency smuggling case.

The supermodel was absconding from trial in a currency smuggling case after fleecing abroad under false pretences. She did not appear in the court in 50 proceedings.

The court ordered Customs officials to arrest the accused and present her in court by October 22 at any cost.

In 2015, Ayyan Ali was arrested at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto International Airport while boarding a flight to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with $506,800 without the permission of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

She was sent to jail and the government put her name on the Exit Control List (ECL). But she subsequently left for Dubai after she was released on bail and a court ordered the removal of her name from the ECL.

