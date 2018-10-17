Model town incident: At least 116 policemen blamed for the massacre

F.P. Report

LAHORE: As many as 116 government officials have been removed from their posts on Wednesday for their involved in Model Town carnage.

According to media reports, 116 police officers including deputy superintendent of police, inspectors and investigation in-charge and they were directed to report police line.

Earlier, Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chief Tahir-ul-Qadri had requested Supreme Court (SC) to constitute impartial Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe Model Town carnage fter which, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar issued notices to Punjab government, police and prosecution party, directing to submit details regarding the case in 15 days.

Police sources had revealed that former Punjab law minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah was the mastermind of the carnage. Sanaullah had directed to launch operation against the Model Town protesters despite then home secretary Azam Suleman’s opposition, they added.

On June 17, 2014, Punjab police went to remove the barriers placed outside PAT Chief Dr Tahirul Qadri’s residence and MQI Secretariat in Model Town. The MQI workers resisted the move which led to a deadly clash leaving 14 workers dead and dozens injured.

