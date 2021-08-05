Modern warfare and challenge ahead

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa underscored that commanders at all levels should stay focused on achieving professional excellence, while keeping themselves abreast with the latest developments, to overcome emerging challenges. The Army Chief expressed these views at the annual Commanding Officers Conference at Baloch Regimental Centre Abbottabad on Wednesday. During the address, Army Chief appreciated Baloch regiment for displaying the highest standards in all professional pursuits, including their befitting participation in operations.

Today’s battles did not remain merely an engagement of ground Forces, in the current technological era war has taken the shape of a dedicated branch of Science involving latest modern techniques, tactics and use of cutting-edge technologies to supersede the potential enemy. Although skill of manpower occupies great importance, use of latest technologies double down the impact and effectiveness of any military. Leaders always play a pivotal role in shaping the victory of any nation during the conflict; therefore, Pakistan Armed Forces must continue their endeavors to assimilate the modern technologies into its existing war doctrine and military leadership including low level, medium level and higher commanders must have full knowledge of latest technologies being used by themselves and their enemy so they can effectively formulate their defensive or offensive strategy according to their needs. Presently, Pakistan armed Forces are participating in bilateral and multilateral training exercises with ground, Sea and Air Forces of other countries on an annual basis which is very important for Professional grooming of our Officers and Soldiers.

The procurement of the latest state of the art and cutting edge defence technologies is of utmost importance to compete with adversaries in the contemporary world. India has culminated Strategic partnership with the United States through a variety of agreements including Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA), Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA), Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA) and Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement for Geo-Spatial Cooperation. All these arrangements provided India full access to sensitive American defence technologies being used by the US Military. India has no dare to use these capabilities against China despite having serious border disputes at Line of Actual Control (LAC), however, due to unending India-Pakistan rivalry and blazing Kashmir dispute these cutting-edge American technologies are likely to be used against Pakistan by the India in any future military conflict between the two rivals.

Pakistan must search for a remedy to counterbalance the India-US nexus, and it has options to undertake such an adventure with China or Russia because no western power would be ready to engage with Pakistan on the subject. According to reports, Pakistan Army had concluded a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chinese military in December 2020 during the visit of Chinese Defence Minister and State Councilor General Wei Fenghe to Pakistan. According to experts, this bilateral MoU would pave the path for enhanced bilateral cooperation between the two militaries in information sharing and movement tracking of the enemy at borders. In the changing geo-political environment, both Russia and Pakistan have come closer to each other and have significant cooperation on various regional and international issues. Russia can be an option for Pakistan for procurement of modern conventional weaponry and future defence collaboration. The dynamics of regional and international politics have changed entirely, and Pakistan needs to be more prudent and measured in its approach in the days to come.