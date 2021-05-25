Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine is 100 percent effective in 12- to 17-year-olds

WASHINGTON (thehill): Moderna announced on Tuesday that studies had found that its COVID-19 vaccine was 100 percent effective at stopping infection in children aged 12 to 17 and that it planned on submitting the findings to global regulators in June.

“We are encouraged that mRNA-1273 was highly effective at preventing COVID-19 in adolescents. It is particularly exciting to see that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine can prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection,” Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in the announcement. “We will submit these results to the U.S. FDA and regulators globally in early June and request authorization. We remain committed to doing our part to help end the COVID-19 pandemic.”

According to Moderna, 3,732 participants aged 12 to 17 were involved in the studies. No cases of COVID-19 were observed in any of the vaccinated participants and “no significant safety concerns” were identified in the study.

The vaccine was shown to be 93 percent effective two weeks after the first dose was administered and 100 percent effective after the second dose, according to the pharmaceutical company.

This announcement from Moderna comes about two weeks after Pfizer’s vaccine was approved for children aged 12-to-15.