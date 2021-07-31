Modi Government Worry of KPL, resorted to stop cricketers to Join the League- Afridi

Muhammad Asad

ISLAMABAD: Modi Government worries of the upcoming Kashmir Premier League (KPL) and resorted to stop the international Cricketers to join the league being held in Muzaffarabad in coming days. It was shared by Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Afridi

flanked by President KPL Arif Malik and CEO KPL Mr. Shahzad Akhtar during a news conference in Islamabad on Saturday.

Afridi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has promised to be the Ambassador of Kashmir around the globe and to fight for Kashmir cause at all International forums.

Afridi noted that Pakistan would highlight Kashmir issue at international level in all walks of life including arts, culture, sports, and others.

Chairman Kashmir Committee observed that the Cricketers participating in the KPL around the world will have an opportunity to know first-hand knowledge about the Kashmir dispute and miseries of the Kashmiri people and definitely they will become the Ambassador of Kashmir in their countries.

Shehryar Afridi said that Indian government is too much worried about this cricket diplomacy and Modi government sorted to use coercive techniques against the Cricketers in a bid to halt them from joining KPL.

President KPL Arif Malik informed the media men that KPL administration had completed all arrangements and the event will be live broadcasted in 27 Countries of the world.

Malik said that most of the players were ready to join the league, however Indian government was much embarrassed from this situation and Indian media started talk shows on the topic.

He said that BCCI was confused on this situation and used its influenced to illegally stopped the international players from joining the league. According to Malik, English Cricket Board stopped its four players from joining KPL, followed by West Indies Cricket Board and South African Cricket Board.

Malik informed the media men that Herschelle Gibbs tweet and announcement of participation gave a strong message to other players.

Malik said that several other players including Dilshan Munaweera are arriving to join the KPL in near future. President KPL was of the view that the true face of Kashmiri people and real situation of Azad Kashmir valley would be expose to the world through the events of Kashmir Primer League (KLP).

Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Afridi said that the KLP would be organize and all stakeholders of the state of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir are at the same page.

Afridi lauded the important role of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in organizing the event and said that Presidential Security would be provided to the players of the KPL during their stay in Pakistan.

Afridi urged the International Cricket Board (ICC) not to politicize the sports and play its role in the promotion of international cricket instead of resisting it on behalf of others.