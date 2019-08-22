Modi has trapped himself, no talks possible with India: Sh Rasheed

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said on Thursday that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has trapped himself after abrogating articles 370 and 35A which had secured special autonomy for Kashmiris.

“No dialogue with India can be held […] the decision has to be taken by [Prime Minister] Imran Khan,” he said while addressing a press conference.

He lashed out at Modi-led Hindu nationalist Indian government for committing gross violations of human rights in occupied Kashmir and stated: “Modi has set a worst example of fascism.”

He praised PM Khan for “fighting the case of Kashmiris in an outstanding way.”

“We have a blood relationship with Kashmiris […] I’m going to Azad Kashmir on Saturday to address public gatherings there,” the minister revealed.

“China is also standing in support of Kashmir and no one should make a mistake as Kashmir is not Bosnia or Palestine,” he mentioned while terming the upcoming three months “critical” regarding the dispute. Mr Rasheed outlined miseries of Muslims in India.

About administrative issues in Pakistan, he added that bureaucrats were afraid and were not working properly.

“I have already told the premier about the matter that has led to certain problems […] lands of billions of rupees have been cleared and 23 new train services have begun [in Pakistan] and all the credit goes to workers,” the minister went on to say.

He further maintained that biometric attendance system was being introduced for railway employees.

“I stand by labours’ side and no decision was made against them […] deficit of Pakistan Railways has been reduced by Rs4 billion,” he concluded.