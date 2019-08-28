Modi has undermined the spirit of bilateralism: FM Qureshi

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday blamed Narendra Modi for undermining the spirit of bilateralism, as he condemned India’s ongoing atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

Speaking to reporters in the capital, Qureshi said under the Shimla agreement, both Pakistan and India were bound to bilaterally resolve the Kashmir dispute.

“Modi should tell the world whether his measures on August 5 were bilateral or unilateral. It is the Indian prime minister who has undermined the spirit of bilateralism,” the foreign minister said, pointing out that India’s unilateral action in occupied Kashmir were in clear breach of the United Nations Security Council resolutions and international laws.

Qureshi noted that fourteen petitions had been filed in the Indian Supreme Court against the Modi government’s decision to revoke the special status of occupied Kashmir. “It is a test of the Indian Supreme Court whether it gives the judgement independently or succumbs to Modi’s pressure,” he added.

The foreign minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan will be the voice of the Kashmiri people before the international community during his address at the UN General Assembly next month.

Prime Minister Imran will also hold bilateral meetings and attend other events in New York on the sidelines of the General Assembly session, he added.

Expressing concern at the ongoing clampdown in occupied Kashmir, Qureshi said the besieged residents were facing shortage of essential commodities including food items and life-saving medicines.

He noted that the police force in occupied Kashmir also comprises many Muslims, who are reluctant to use violence against the civilians. That was why the Indian authorities were taking back weapons from the police personnel, he added.

Qureshi said that the international community’s opinion on the Kashmir dispute was changing, particularly after India’s actions on August 5 which thrust the dispute into the limelight.

The Pakistani and Kashmiri community abroad is holding protests against India’s atrocities in occupied Kashmir, he added.