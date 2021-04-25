Modi: India shaken by coronavirus ‘storm’

NEW DELHI (Agencies): Prime Minister Modi has urged all citizens to be vaccinated and exercise caution, saying the “storm” of infections had shaken India, as the country set a new global record of the highest number of Covid-19 infections in a day.

“We were confident, our spirits were up after successfully tackling the first wave, but this storm has shaken the nation,” Modi said in a radio address.

His government has faced criticism that it let its guard down earlier this year, allowed big religious and political gatherings.