‘Modi is a terrorist’: Pakistanis, Sikhs stage counter Modi rally in Houston

F.P. Report

HOUSTON: Thousands of Pakistanis, Sikhs and members of human rights organisations on Sunday staged a protest in Houston, Texas to condemn the Modi-led government’s human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) which escalate after New Delhi’s move on Kashmir.

The Indian government has imposed draconian measures including use of brutal force and a communications blackout after revoking the disputed valley’s semi-autonomous in a rushed presidential decree on August 5.

On Sunday, Indian diaspora in the United States organised a rally for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a football stadium in Houston which is currently underway and US President Donald Trump is also in attendance, according Hindustan Times reported.

According to ABC news, Justice for All, an interfaith human rights group, and its allies have organised a massive protest demonstration outside the venue with protesters chanting “Go back Modi” and “Modi is a terrorist”.

Muslims and Sikhs from different cities of Texas – including Houston, Dallas, Austin and Saint Antonio – had chalked out a plan to disrupt Modi’s rally at the NRG Stadium.

The Sikh community has joined hands with Pakistanis to protest against New Delhi’s barbaric treatment of Kashmiris in IOK.

The International Humanitarian Foundation has also responded to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call to gather in the city, which is home to over 50,000 Pakistani immigrants, said Saeed Sheikh, president of the Houston-Karachi Sister City Association.

Around 50 buses have been used to transport up to 40,000 people to the protest site, who are are taking part in the demonstration. Anti-Modi and anti-India banners have been put up around the venue.

The expenses for the protest are being borne by generous members of the Pakistani diaspora and strict security measures have been taken to ensure safety for all.