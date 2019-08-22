Modi-led Indian govt has converted occupied Kashmir into World’s biggest prison: FO

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal has said that Narendra Modi led Indian government has converted occupied Kashmir into the world’s biggest prison with the ongoing curfew and communications blackout, in the disputed valley.

In his weekly press briefing on Thursday, Dr Faisal noted that the aggression exhibited by India posed a danger to regional peace, and called on the international community to take notice of the atrocities being perpetrated by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

“The demonstrations around the world against Modi government’s policies will continue. Until when will India continue the curfew? The [lockdown] will have to end one day,” Dr Faisal said.

He further said Pakistan was holding consultations for approaching the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over the widespread human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir.

The spokesperson expressed concern over suspension of hundreds of Twitter accounts belonging to Pakistani users after they wrote posts in support of Kashmir. “We are deeply concerned over the [reports] of suspended accounts and we are raising the issue with the relevant companies,” he said.

A number of journalists, activists, and government officials have claimed that their accounts were suspended after they tweeted in support of Kashmir freedom. #StopSuspendingPakistanis began trending on Twitter in Pakistan earlier this week.

Dr Faisal added that the Wagah border was open, and if anyone needed any help they could contact the Pakistan Foreign Office.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said Pakistan strongly condemns the unprovoked ceasefire violations at the Line of Control by India that martyred a number of people.

He said Pakistan will approach every forum in the world against India’s actions in occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, he said, adding that the country will continue its efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region.