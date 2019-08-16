Modi’s fascist tactics to further boost Kashmir’s freedom struggle: PM Imran Khan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the Indian government fascist tactics will fail miserably and it will further boost the Kashmiri freedom struggle movement.

This he said in a series of tweets on Friday, PM Imran warned India’s Modi that a nation that does not fear death cannot be stopped from achieving its goal.

Khan wroted, “The fascist, Hindu Supremacist Modi Govt should know that while armies, militants & terrorists can be defeated by superior forces; history tells us that when a nation unites in a freedom struggle & does not fear death, no force can stop it from achieving its goal”.

Premier further added “That is why the Hindutva exclusivist creed of the Modi-led Govt with its fascist tactics in IOK will fail miserably in its attempt to smother the Kashmiri liberation struggle”.

Prime Minister Imran, who has likened Modi’s fascism to the Nazi era, earlier warned the international community that its silence on the ethnic cleansing of Muslims in Indian-occupied Kashmir would lead to severe repercussions in the Muslim world.

Indian authorities have been maintaining a strict clampdown in occupied Kashmir since August 5, after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Hindu nationalist government abolished the Indian constitution’s Article 370, which granted special status to the occupied valley.

Tensions have mounted in the disputed region, with an unprecedented number of Indian troops deployed and television, telephone and internet links suspended. The occupied territory remains cut off from the external world due to the communication blackout.