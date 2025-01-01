Modi’s miscalculation cost India six fighter jets, says PA speaker

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan has stated that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s war hysteria has backfired, costing the country six fighter jets.

Speaking at a Youm-e-Tashakur event in Lahore, Khan remarked that Modi faced the consequences for initiating aggression against Pakistan.

He hailed China’s timely and clear stance as a crucial diplomatic win for Pakistan, emphasizing the strong, time-tested friendship between the two nations.

He praised the Pakistani armed forces for their courage, saying they stood their ground and gave a befitting reply to Indian aggression.

Malik Ahmad Khan stressed that Pakistan desired peace, but warned that any future misadventures would be dealt with decisively.

“Don’t mistake our desire for peace as a sign of weakness”, he warned.

He applauded the media for going the extra mile in reporting and saluted the valor of the military.