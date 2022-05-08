MoE: Assembly on girls’ schools to be held

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Ministry of Education said the expected assembly of the Islamic scholars about the fate of the girls’ schools above grade six will be held Kabul. However, the ministry didn’t provide details about the exact date of the assembly.

“There have been several meetings over the past month and a half. Earlier, Anas Haqqani, a senior member of the Islamic Emirate said they will have a gathering on the fate of girls’ schools. As long as I know, the religious clerics of the country will have a gathering in this regard and will discuss this issue and they will find a proper solution in this regard,” said Aziz Ahmad Riyan, a spokesman for the Ministry of Education.

The ministry also expressed concerns over the shortage of textbooks in the schools.

“Around 2,500 schools lack facilities. They need to be provided with facilities,” Riyan said.

This comes as students and teachers said the closing of schools is not in the interest of the country.

“It has been over eight months that we have been deprived of education. We call on the Islamic Emirate to reopen the doors of the schools and to not politicize education,” said Khalida Habibi, a teacher.

“There is no need to delay this. The officials of the current government must reopen the doors of the school without any delay,” said Sayed Jawad Sijadi, a university instructor.

Earlier, a senior member of the Islamic Emirate told a gathering in the southeastern province of Khost that a large gathering would be held to discuss the fate of the girls’ school beyond grade six.

