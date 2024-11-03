MoE begins capacity building seminar for madrasa teachers

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Ministry of Education said that enhancing the capacity of madrasas [religious schools] is one of its main priorities. The Deputy Minister for Islamic Education said at the seminar on “Capacity Building for Professional Development of Madrasa Teachers” that multiple programs have been designed to strengthen teachers’ abilities.

“Today, thanks to God, we have thousands of madrasas in Afghanistan that have been established and identified [registered]. To improve teaching quality, our first condition is to have good teachers,” said Keramatullah Akhundzada, Deputy Minister of Islamic Education for the Ministry.

Meanwhile, several madrasa teachers welcomed the seminars, considering them effective in improving teaching methods. “This program is very beneficial for teachers because many have studied but lack familiarity with teaching methods,” said Naqibullah Sahibzada, a madrasa teacher.

“Organizing such seminars does have its impact, and after attending the seminar, we can pass on the knowledge to other teachers in different areas,” stated Saifullah Mohammadi, another madrasa teacher.

According to the Ministry of Education, the purpose of this seminar is to raise the professional capacity of teachers through standard teaching methods and techniques to improve the quality of education across the 34 provinces of the country.