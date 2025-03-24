MoE: Projects funded through domestic revenue

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Ministry of Economy (MoE) stated that the policies of the Islamic Emirate to reduce unemployment, promoting economic growth, and implement major regional projects, have been effective.

Abdul Latif Nazari, the Deputy Minister for Technical Affairs at the ministry, said during a program titled “The Economic Impacts of the TAPI Project on Afghanistan” that all current projects are being financed through domestic revenues, and the country is no longer dependent on foreign aid.

This academic seminar was held in collaboration with a private university in Kabul.

“The TAPI project is not just an economic initiative; it could also mark an end to geopolitical tensions in the region, as it practically connects South and Central Asia and elevates Afghanistan’s position as the connecting hub between the two regions,” stated Nazari.

He emphasized that despite international sanctions and restrictions, Afghanistan’s economy has grown.

Nazari added: “Our budget is no longer reliant on foreign aid as it was in the past. We have utilized internal capacities, strengthened transparency, eradicated corruption, and implemented strict oversight on port tariffs.

Contrary to some narratives, not only has there been no economic collapse, but we have also achieved monetary stability and growth.”

“Projects like TAPI and CASA-1000 lead to development, social welfare, and ultimately sustainable growth in Afghanistan,” stated Barat Ali Naqawi, a university professor.

This comes as the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum previously announced that construction of the TAPI project has progressed over 10 kilometers inside Afghanistan.