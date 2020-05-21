Moeed urges to investigate Indian HR violations in IOJ&K

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf has urged the international community to investigate gross human rights violations committed by India in Occupied Kashmir.

Addressing an international conference on Kashmir in London, he said India is perpetrating human rights abuses in the garb of Covid-19.

He said New Delhi is violating the Fourth Geneva Convention by denying international relief organizations access to Kashmiris.

Terming Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a threat to regional peace and security, Dr. Moeed Yusuf said Indian Prime Minister is influenced by the ideology of Nazism.

He said Kashmiri youth have launched their struggle against illegal Indian occupation.

However, India is leveling baseless allegations on Pakistan in order to distract attention from real facts in Occupied Kashmir.