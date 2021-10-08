Moeed Yusuf: World needs to stay in contact with interim Afghan government

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: United States (US) Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf in Islamabad on Friday.

During the meeting, both sides deliberated economic cooperation, bilateral trade and regional security situation. The situation in Afghanistan also came under discussion.

The NSA and the US diplomat expressed a desire to bolster bilateral ties between the two countries.

Moeed Yusuf stressed the need for the world to stay in contact with the interim Afghan government.

He said flagrant human rights violations by India in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir pose threat to regional security.

The US diplomat lauded Pakistan for helping evacuate foreigners from the war-ravaged country and hosting Afghan refugees.

Accompanied by a seven-member delegation, Sherman arrived in Islamabad last night. She will hold formal meetings with Pakistani leaders to take up the Afghanistan issue during her two-day stay in Islamabad.

Sherman, after CIA chief Bill Burns, is the first high-level officials under President Joe Biden to visit Islamabad.

Earlier, according to reports, the foreign affairs ministry directed the Civil Aviation Authortiy to exempt the US delegation from a Covid test on arrival and the availability of State Lounge for the delegation.