MOFA activates unit to facilitate Pakistanis in Syria

ISLAMABAD (APP) : In view of the ongoing developments and evolving situation in Syria, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has activated its Crisis Management Unit to facilitate Pakistanis in Syria.

The ministry also asked the Pakistani nationals in Syria and their families to contact the CMU at the following telephone/Email:

Phone No: 051-9207887

Email: cmu1@mofa.gov.pk

Meanwhile the Pakistan Embassy in Damascus remains actively engaged to facilitate Pakistanis in Syria, a press release issued by the Foreign Office said on Saturday.

Contact details of the Embassy of Pakistan, Damascus, is as under:

Cell/Whatsapp:

+963 987 127 822

+963 990 138 972

Email: parepdamascus@mofa.gov.pk

It may be recalled that rebels on Sunday toppled President Bashar al-Assad’s regime who escaped to an undisclsed location after fall of capital Damascus.